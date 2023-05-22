UK parliament votes against motion calling for ‘immediate cease-fire’ in Gaza

The UK parliament on Wednesday voted against a motion calling for an 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza. The Scottish National Party's (SNP) amendment to the King's Speech sought to call on the government to 'join with the international community in urgently pressing all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire.' Some 125 MPs voted in favor of the motion and 293 others against. The ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour Party's leadership made it clear that they would not back the motion. Prior to the voting session, Labour brought up its own motion which was denied by the majority of the chamber. The Labour amendment called for humanitarian 'pauses' as the party believes a cease-fire would harm Israel's 'right to self-defense.' Dozens of Labour MPS have backed the SNP motion for an immediate cease-fire in the conflict, in contrast to the Labour leader. In Labour, at least 19 frontbenchers (senior profiles) have expressed an opinion on the conflict at odds with their leader. Imran Hussain, a shadow minister, quit his position last week in order to campaign for an immediate cease-fire. Labour has ordered its MPs to abstain on the SNP's motion, which meant that frontbenchers must resign or face the sack if they support it. Prior to the voting session on Wednesday, Naz Shah, the opposition's shadow Home Office minister; Helen Hayes, the shadow education minister; and Afzal Khan, the shadow trade minister; submitted their resignations from the shadow Cabinet. Sarah Owen, shadow minister for local government, faith and communities; Rachel Hopkins, shadow minister for veterans; Andy Slaughter, shadow solicitor general; and the Parliamentary Private Secretaries (PPS) Dan Carden and Mary Foy also resigned from their posts. Paula Barker has also resigned from the shadow cabinet in order to vote for a cease-fire. Yasmin Qureshi confirmed that she is stepping down as shadow women and equalities minister. Jess Phillips, the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, has quit the Labour frontbench over the party 's position. Phillips, who served as shadow minister for domestic abuse and safeguarding, said: "On this occasion I must vote with my constituents, my head, and my heart." Nearly 70 Labour MPs have defied their leader to call for a cease-fire, and nearly 50 councilors have resigned from the party over the leadership's position on the war. Following the vote, Labour leader Keir Starmer released a statement in which he defended his position. 'I regret that some colleagues felt unable to support the position tonight. But I wanted to be clear about where I stood, and where I will stand. Leadership is about doing the right thing. That is the least the public deserves. And the least that leadership demands." Source: EN - Anadolu Agency