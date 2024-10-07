UK condemns Israeli strikes on Lebanese health facilities

ISTANBUL: British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday expressed concern over reports of Israeli strikes hitting health care facilities and support personnel in Lebanon.

“Reports that Israeli strikes have hit health facilities and support personnel in Lebanon are deeply disturbing,” Lammy said on X.

He urged all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law and called for an immediate cease-fire to allow civilians in both countries to return home.

The remarks followed reports from Lebanon’s National News Agency that Israeli forces targeted a mosque near Salah Ghandour Hospital in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, on Saturday.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza on Oct. 7, which has killed over 41,800 people.

In Lebanon, at least 2,011 people have since been killed, over 9,500 injured, and 1.2 million others displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.???????

Source: Anadolu Agency