Uganda’s military tells US ambassador to apologize or face expulsion

ISTANBUL: Uganda’s Chief of General Staff Muhoozi Kainerubaga told the US ambassador to Uganda to either apologize to President Yoweri Musenevi or leave the East African Nation by Monday.

On X, Kainerubaga – the president’s son – on Friday said William Popp was guilty of “disrespecting our beloved and celebrated president and undermining the constitution of Uganda” as reasons for the move, the Nation reported on Friday.

Saying the dispute involves Museveni, the government, and the people of Uganda too, he added: ‘This is not a personal issue between me and the current US Ambassador, this is a national issue and you’ll see that NO foreign country will ever dominate Uganda again.’

Popp’s alleged offenses were not specified, but this week four Ugandan police officers were sanctioned by the US for reported human rights violations.

Source: Anadolu Agency

