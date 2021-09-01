UBTECH Panda Robot Makes Global Debut

UBTECH Panda Robot to be featured in the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — UBTECH Panda Robot recently made its global debut at the 2021 World Robot Conference in Beijing, paving the way for its appearance at the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai which starts next month.

The 1.3-meter tall, 63-kg robot was customized for the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The adorable black and white expressive face combined with its fun and engaging behavior is always a popular attraction for robot enthusiasts and customers around the world. The UBTECH Panda Robot was created using the iconic panda image and includes original cutting-edge technologies based on humanoid service robot, Walker. With an expressive and life-like expression along with the multi-modal design, the robot aims to showcase the UBTECH Robotics spirit of innovation, collaboration, determination to the world.

Expo 2020 Dubai will officially kick off on October 1, 2021. The UBTECH Panda Robot will debut as the Global Ambassador for Peace and Friendship and will serve as a guide to the China Pavilion. The China Pavilion will introduce smart agriculture, environmentally responsible products and solutions that align with “green” development that the country has long advocated. At the same time, the exhibit will also include calligraphy, Tai Chi demonstrations and other traditional Chinese arts and practices, alongside China’s advances in artificial intelligence (AI), demonstrating how Chinese traditional culture is merged the new information era.

Ruan Wei, Deputy Director General of the Trade and Investment Promotion Department of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and Deputy Commissioner General of China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “With a variety of fascinating exhibits, the China Pavilion will fully display the nation’s achievements in space exploration, information exchange, modern transportation and smart life. In concert with the China Pavilion Organizing Committee, UBTECH will showcase at the Expo how China’s innovation has led the country’s development, making a positive contribution to China’s successful participation in the event. The lineup of exhibitions in the China pavilion was decided by a committee made up of government officials from China and the UAE, with the goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind.”

UBTECH CBO(Chief Brand Officer) Tan Min said: “UBTECH is committed to bringing intelligent robots to thousands of households. As the only Official Partner of AI Robotics for the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai UAE, our Panda Robot which we’ve based on the UBTECH Humanoid Service Robot Walker is a true example of China’s latest achievements in smart manufacturing and technical innovation.”

UBTECH Panda Robot is a prime standard of how UBTECH has applied AI technologies to its proprietary robots, including computer vision for service robots, autonomous navigation and positioning, hand-eye coordination, high-performance servo joints, motion planning and control, and voice technology.

UBTECH has applied the innovative technologies to several industries, most notably AI education, smart logistics, and medical care. Backed by intelligent robots and AI technology, the company provides a “hardware + software + content + service” full-stack solution to satisfy the needs of clients across a multitude of industries in different countries for multi-scenario applications, meeting the diversified expectations of consumers.

Even during the pandemic, UBTECH was able to bring to market cost effective, tech-driven, anti-epidemic robots and solutions that have been used across the world including China, the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, and even Rwanda, to help control the spread of COVID-19 and provide solutions for the return to pre-pandemic conditions.

UBTECH additionally has deployed AI education programs and robotics to more than 40 countries worldwide, including South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and other Belt and Road Initiative(BRI) countries, the world’s largest provider of integrated software and hardware AI and robotics education solutions.

In the coming decade, with the development and in-depth integration of AI and robotics technologies led by UBTECH and supported by astonishing growth in the sector, the global service robot industry is set to usher in a golden period of growth in the very near future.

