U.S. Thanksgiving dinner cost jumps with inflation on the menu, though deals remain

Posted on 2 mins ago by
Published by
Reuters

By Tom Polansek and Christopher Walljasper CHICAGO (Reuters) – Thanksgiving dinner will cost U.S. consumers an average of 14% more this year in the biggest annual increase in 31 years, the American Farm Bureau Federation said, though shoppers can still find deals in grocery stores. Rising food and gas prices are squeezing U.S. consumers as the pandemic snarls global supply chains and the economic drag from the summer wave of COVID-19 infections fades. The Farm Bureau, which represents U.S. farmers and the broader agriculture industry, pointed to inflation and supply-chain disruptions for lifti…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Biden to get routine physical on Friday -White House
2 mins ago
U.S. Thanksgiving dinner cost jumps with inflation on the menu, though deals remain
2 mins ago
Sri Lanka’s “SMART Advocates: For Effective Dialogue to Address the Grassroots Conflicts” Project Receives UNAOC-BMW Group Intercultural Innovation Award
Sri Lanka’s “SMART Advocates: For Effective Dialogue to Address the Grassroots Conflicts” Project Receives UNAOC-BMW Group Intercultural Innovation Award
23 mins ago
UNAOC and BMW Group Announce the 10 Finalists of the Intercultural Innovation Award and Celebrate 10 Years of Partnership
UNAOC and BMW Group Announce the 10 Finalists of the Intercultural Innovation Award and Celebrate 10 Years of Partnership
26 mins ago
‫مشروع “المناصرون الأذكياء: من أجل حوار فعال لمواجهة الصراعات الشعبية” الخاص بسريلانكا يحصد جائزة الابتكار في مجال العلاقات بين الثقافات المقدمة من تحالف الأمم المتحدة للحضارات ومجموعة BMW
‫مشروع “المناصرون الأذكياء: من أجل حوار فعال لمواجهة الصراعات الشعبية” الخاص بسريلانكا يحصد جائزة الابتكار في مجال العلاقات بين الثقافات المقدمة من تحالف الأمم المتحدة للحضارات ومجموعة BMW
1 hour ago
Vazyme Attends Medica 2021 in Germany to Accelerate Its Global Market Expansion
Vazyme Attends Medica 2021 in Germany to Accelerate Its Global Market Expansion
3 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.