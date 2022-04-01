U.S, Russia swap prisoners in Turkey

Posted on 57 mins ago by
Published by
Azer News

By News Center The U.S. and Russia have exchanged prisoners in Turkey in cooperation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported. As tensions between Washington and Moscow escalated immensely due to the Ukraine war, a long-awaited prisoner exchange was made between the two countries. Trevor Reed, a former US Marine Corps soldier who has been imprisoned in Russia since 2019, was exchanged for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was arrested in the US for cocaine smuggling. Reed’s father, Joey Reed, told CNN that he received a call from the U.S. Departmen…

