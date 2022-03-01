U.S. president’s letter to Aliyev shows great importance of co-op with Azerbaijan

Published by

Azer News

By Trend The U.S. president’s congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday is an expression of the great value attached to cooperation with Azerbaijan, political observer Elchin Mirzabeyli told Trend. According to him, President Biden’s approach proves that the U.S. appreciates Azerbaijan’s contribution to peace, cooperation, security and development, and that there is ample opportunity for Washington-Baku ties in vital areas. “The fact that the U.S. is interested in working with Azerbaijan indicates that the countries will reinforce interaction in…

Read More