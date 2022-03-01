U.S. envoy to U.N. decries ‘disturbing’ claims of Ukrainians deported to Russia

By Ted Hesson and Richard Cowan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Accounts that thousands of residents of Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol have been forcibly deported to Russia are “disturbing” and “unconscionable” if true, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Sunday. Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Thomas-Greenfield said the United States had not yet confirmed the allegations made on Saturday by the Mariupol city council via its Telegram channel. “I’ve only heard it. I can’t confirm it,” she said. “But I can say it is disturbing. It is unconscionable for …

