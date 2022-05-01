U.N. chief expected to disclose talks on Ukraine grain exports – U.N. officials

Published by

Reuters UK

By Michelle Nichols UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. chief Antonio Guterres is expected to publicly disclose on Wednesday that he is in talks with Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the United States and the European Union aimed at restoring Ukraine grain shipments and reviving fertilizer exports from Russia and Belarus, U.N. officials said. The war in Ukraine has fueled soaring global prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer, and Guterres has warned it will worsen food, energy and economic crises in poor countries. Ukraine, a major agricultural producer, used to export most of its goods thro…

Read More