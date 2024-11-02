Typhoon Kong-rey Wreaks Havoc in Taiwan, Leaving 3 Dead and 690 Injured.

Taipei: Typhoon Kong-rey has caused extensive damage across Taiwan, resulting in three deaths and over 690 injuries, local media reported Saturday. The storm has led to more than 10,000 incidents of infrastructure damage, including fallen trees obstructing roads.

According to Anadolu Agency, one of the deceased, a 56-year-old foreign national, was killed by a falling tree in central Nantou county, while a 48-year-old man in the capital Taipei died when a utility pole toppled on his motorcycle. A migrant worker in the Guanyin district of Taoyuan, a city west of Taipei, also succumbed to injuries from a work platform fall confirmed to be storm-related.

The report said that 155 individuals had taken refuge in ten shelters across the cities of Taoyuan, Kaohsiung, Keelung, and Hualien, while some areas, including the Smangus area in the northern Hsinchu county, remain isolated due to a broken bridge. Efforts to repair obstructed roads are underway.

Over 63,000 households are experiencing water outages, expecte

d to be resolved by Saturday evening, with more than 950,000 households without electricity. Full restoration is expected by Sunday evening. Agricultural losses have exceeded 480 million New Taiwan dollars (about $15 million), particularly impacting rice, garlic, food corn, custard apples, and peanuts in Hualien and Yunlin counties.