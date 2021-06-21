Two EZVIZ products win Red Dot Awards for innovative, user-driven designs tailored for modern smart homes

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — EZVIZ, a global leading brand in smart home security, is honored to receive two Red Dot Product Design awards for its Smart Home Sensor Kit and Smart Door Lock. Both products blend advanced security technologies with sleek, modern design, and exceed expectations for a convenient and connected lifestyle. Looking more like decorative accessories, the Sensor Kit and Door Lock fit in easily with any household, offering extremely simple setup and multi-layered home protection through well-thought-out features.

As a technology-driven but user-centric brand, EZVIZ seeks to bridge high-end technologies with everyday life through effective designs. Winning the Red Dot awards reflects EZVIZ’s leadership in this innovative path. As one of the most prestigious and the largest design competitions in the world, the Red Dot only awards products that excel in aesthetics, feasibility and functionality.

EZVIZ’s Winning Products

Revolutionizing the traditionally bulky smart locks, the EZVIZ Smart Door Lock exemplifies the idea of “simplicity” – it incorporates complex unlocking methods in one interactive, wheel-like touchpad. For installation, users only need to attach it to the existing lock without any drilling or wiring. Fingerprints, passwords, proximity cards, or the EZVIZ App on a mobile device can all be used for unlocking. A doorbell and a lock in one, it also boasts multiple security features, including auto-locking, anti-tamper design, and anti-peeping virtual passwords.

The EZVIZ Smart Home Sensor Kit was recognized as an outstanding starter package to transform ordinary homes into smart homes. Combining seven smart sensors together, the kit allows users to monitor and respond to home break-ins, gas and water leaks, and fire hazards even when they are far from home. Thanks to the EZVIZ hub, all sensors are interoperable and can send real-time alerts to the user’s mobile device. With smallest efforts ever, users can enjoy remote control of their household appliances.

“We are thrilled to receive the awards. They have proven our success in integrating technologies with user-centered designs for next-generation smart homes,” said Weike Zhu, Chief Designer of EZVIZ’s Industrial Design Department. “We are motivated to bring more exciting products alive and facilitate everyday life through simple yet intelligent human-machine interactions.”

