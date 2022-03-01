Turkmenistan and Turkey discuss trade cooperation

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Turkmenistan and Turkey have discussed expanding trade and textile industry partnership, Trend reports via Turkmen media. This was discussed during a phone conversation between Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Deputy Chairman of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers and Mehmet Mus, Turkish Trade Minister. Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in the transportation sector, specifically the efficient use of transit corridors and air routes to improve bilateral trade relations. Mus, for his part, stressed the importance of organizing regular meetings between represent…

