Turkmenistan Airlines to organize charter flight from Russia’s Tatarstan

By Trend Turkmenistan Airlines will organize a charter flight from Russia’s Tatarstan on the Kazan-Turkmenabat route on May 1, 2022, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal. According to the data on the official website of Kazan International Airport, flight T5 736 is scheduled to depart at 16:30 (GMT+5) local time from A1 Terminal. All citizens arriving by charter flight from Russia will undergo mandatory quarantine period. Turkmenistan organizes charter flights to the Turkmenabad International Airport several times a month from countries such as Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, India, Kazakhs…

