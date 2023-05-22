Türkiye, UAE Signed 13 Agreements Worth 50.7 Billion USD

Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), signed 13 bilateral agreements worth 50.7 billion U.S. dollars, during the visit of Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Abu Dhabi yesterday, the president’s office said.

The agreements, which cover energy, transportation, infrastructure, logistics, e-commerce, finance, health, food, tourism, real estate, construction, defence industry, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, were signed in the presence of Erdogan and UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a statement, Erdogan’s office said, the agreements would “raise bilateral relations between the two countries, to the level of strategic partnership.”

The statement also said, the two countries had agreed to establish a bilateral High-Level Strategic Council, to oversee the implementation of the agreements.

Erdogan started a three-day Gulf tour on Monday, from Saudi Arabia, followed by Qatar and the UAE, with the aim of securing agreements for investment and finance.

Ankara has been seeking to improve its ties with the Gulf countries, after years of tensions. Last year, the UAE reached with Türkiye a five-billion-dollar swap agreement in local currencies, to support the struggling Turkish lira, in a sign of warming diplomatic relations.

Source: Nam News Network