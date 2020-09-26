Turkish volleyball U20 exit Euro champs over virus

The Turkish men’s national under-20 volleyball team withdrew from the CEV U20 Volleyball European Championship on Saturday due to the presence of coronavirus cases.

In a statement, the Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF) said that two of its players who were retested in the Czech Republic – the site of the games — tested positive for the virus.

The federation said that the Turkish team had been tested twice before their trip to the Czech Republic and the results were negative.

But tests on Sept. 24 in the Czech Republic showed two players as positive, forcing Turkey to exit the tournament in the Czech city of Brno.

The Czech government and the tournament’s organizer the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) decided that Turkey had to leave due to the cases.

The European championship in Brno will start today and last through Oct. 4.

The national team returned to Turkey for treatment and isolation for the virus.

Source: Anadolu Agency