Turkish Stock Market Sees Gains as BIST 100 Index Closes Higher.

Istanbul: The Turkish benchmark stock index, BIST 100, closed on a positive note at 9,827.23 points on Tuesday, marking a 1.51% increase from the previous day’s close.

According to Anadolu Agency, the BIST 100 index began the day at 9,713.21 and added 146.12 points from Monday’s close. Throughout the trading session, the index experienced fluctuations, hitting a low of 9,661.11 and a high of 9,885.80.

The total transaction volume for the day reached 108.78 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately $3.13 billion. By 6.23 p.m. local time (1523GMT), currency exchange rates were noted with USD/TRY at 34.7465, EUR/TRY at 36.5210, and GBP/TRY at 43.9310.

Additionally, the commodities market saw the price of gold at $2,640.30 per ounce, while the price of Brent oil per barrel was recorded at $78.