Turkish Stock Exchange Closes Monday in Red

Istanbul: The Turkish benchmark stock index closed Monday at 9,836.49 points, falling by 0.42% from the previous close. The BIST 100 index, starting the week at 9,890.23, lost 41.10 points from the close on Friday.

According to Anadolu Agency, the lowest point for the index during the day was 9,836.49, while the daily high was 9,899.27. During the day, 59 indexes lost value while 38 closed the day with gains.

The total transaction volume reached 79.2 billion Turkish liras ($2.18 billion), while the overall value of the index was 8.62 trillion liras ($238.9 billion). The USD/TRY exchange rate was 35.2370 as of 6.30 pm local time (1530GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 38.0120, and the GBP/TRY traded at 45.6410.

The price of gold was $2,900.85 per ounce, while the barrel price of Brent oil was $74.75.