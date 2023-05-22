Turkish security forces capture so-called bomb expert of Daesh/ISIS terror group in Istanbul

Turkish security forces captured a so-called bomb expert of the Daesh/ISIS terror group in Istanbul, security sources said on Sunday. In a joint operation, police and the Turkish National Intelligence teams captured the suspect, identified only by the initials A.J.A. in Sultanbeyli district of the city, said a source on condition of anonymity. The suspect was involved in training terrorist group members on explosive-making, which they used in the terror attacks in Syria and Iraq, it added. Police seized five indigenous bombs containing SIM cards and other devices for exploding them through remote controls, as well as digital propaganda materials and organizational documents. The suspect, whose procedures at the police station were completed, was arrested by the court on duty. In 2013, Trkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization. The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks. In response, Trkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.