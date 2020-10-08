Turkish, Qatari military figures hold cooperation talks

The commander of the Turkish-Qatari joint forces in Doha on Thursday discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and joint exercises with Qatari military officials.

According to a statement by the Qatari Defense Ministry, BaybarsAygun met separately with the head of the Qatari Army Training Authority, Jassim Ahmed Al-Mohannadi, and the Commander of the Army Language Institute, Hassan Abdullah Al-Abdullah.

Aygun and Al-Mohannadi discussed joint exercises, said the statement.

In his meeting with Al-Abdullah, the Turkish commander discussed ways to enhance and develop common interests. Other Turkish and Qatari officials were also present at the meeting.

Turkish-Qatari relations have been developing amid continuous cooperation at various levels, as well as harmony in political views on many regional and international issues.

Relations were strengthened at the military level after the Gulf crisis of June 2017 as the two sides’ military cooperation agreement entered into force with the Turkish parliament and president’s approval.

Under the agreement, a Turkish military base was established in Qatar and joint exercises were carried out.

Source: Anadolu Agency