Turkish president to attend meeting with Ukraine Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky to hold high-level strategic council meeting Monday in Kiev

Turkey's president will attend the eighth meeting of a high-level strategic council with Ukraine in its capital Kiev on Monday.

The Turkish Communications Directorate on Sunday announced that bilateral and regional issues would be discussed during the meeting between relevant ministers under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the meeting, the condition of Ukraine's Crimean Tatars will also be discussed, along with new opportunities for cooperation to deepen strategic partnership relations, said the directorate.

Erdogan and Zelensky are also expected to come together with business people at the Turkey-Ukraine business forum.

