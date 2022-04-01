Turkish president, German chancellor discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Phone talks between President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz have been held, the Directorate of Communications of Turkey’s Presidential Administration said, Trend reports. During the talks, the parties discussed regional issues, as well as addressed Turkey-Germany relations, and the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. President Erdogan stressed the significance of strengthening ties between Turkey and Germany and continuing close cooperation at all levels. The Turkish president also noted the resolute continuation of efforts to end t…

