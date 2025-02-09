Turkish President Firmly Opposes U.S. Proposal to Relocate Palestinians

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Sunday that no external force could compel the inhabitants of Gaza to leave their ‘eternal’ homeland, affirming that Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem are rightfully Palestinian territories. Speaking to reporters in Istanbul before his departure to Malaysia, Erdogan emphasized the deep-rooted Palestinian connection to these lands.

According to Anadolu Agency, Erdogan dismissed the U.S. administration’s proposals regarding Gaza, which he believes are influenced by external pressures, particularly from the Zionist regime. He specifically criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion to relocate Palestinians as unworthy of discussion, labeling such efforts as futile and purposeless.

Moreover, Erdogan commended Hamas for its commitment to the ongoing prisoner exchanges with Israel, despite attempts by Israel to disrupt the process. In his comments on Syria, he condemned the Assad regime, highlighting the discovery of mass graves that reveal its brutal nature. He expressed hopes for Syria’s future stability under the leadership of President Ahmed al-Sharaa, anticipating a peaceful resolution soon.

Addressing the potential for peace in Ukraine, Erdogan expressed optimism, especially after recent developments involving Trump. He noted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s willingness to engage in dialogue should the opportunity present itself. Erdogan also welcomed positive signals from both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, stressing Trkiye’s readiness to facilitate peace efforts.

In discussions about Syria, Erdogan took a firm stance against the presence of terrorist organizations. He reiterated that Syria should be free from such groups and praised President al-Sharaa’s efforts in combating terrorism. Erdogan underscored that terrorist activities in Syria must cease, whether through disarmament or force, and mentioned his direct talks with al-Sharaa on this issue.