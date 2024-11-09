Turkish President Erdogan Extends National Flag Day Wishes to Azerbaijan.

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday congratulated Azerbaijan on its National Flag Day. “I congratulate our friend, brother and fateful partner Azerbaijan on the State Flag Day on Nov. 9, and convey my greetings and love to all Azerbaijani people through my dear brother, President Ilham Aliyev,” Erdogan expressed on X.

According to Anadolu Agency, Azerbaijan declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, marking a significant moment in its history. The Supreme Council of Azerbaijan announced that the blue, red, and green flag, featuring an eight-pointed star and crescent, would represent the new republic as its national flag. To honor this emblem of national pride, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on Nov. 17, 2009, officially designating Nov. 9 as National Flag Day, a public holiday dedicated to celebrating Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and independence.