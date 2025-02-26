Turkish President Engages in Talks with Azerbaijani and Kazakh Leaders on Bilateral and Regional Matters

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in telephone discussions with his Azerbaijani and Kazakh counterparts, as reported by Trkiye’s Communications Directorate on Wednesday. The discussions centered around strengthening bilateral relations and deliberating on regional and global developments.

According to Anadolu Agency, Erdogan held separate conversations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The leaders utilized the opportunity to exchange views on enhancing cooperative ties between their nations. Additionally, they addressed pressing issues affecting their regions and the world.

During these discussions, both Aliyev and Tokayev took the opportunity to extend birthday wishes to Erdogan, who celebrated his 71st birthday on Wednesday.