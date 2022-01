Published by

Azer News

By Trend Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved the protocol “On establishment of trilateral commission on customs issues between the governments of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia”, Trend reports on Jan. 7 citing Resmi Gazete, the official bulletin of the Turkish government. The document was signed between the countries on October 8, 2021. — Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

