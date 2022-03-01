Turkish president announces “digital mobilization”

Published by

Azer News

Turkey’s potential is at a level to create its own Silicon Valley when it comes to digital platforms, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, announcing that the government is launching “digital mobilization”, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News. “I am declaring the next period as a digital mobilization period,” Erdogan said on March 21, speaking at a meeting focused on the virtual world of the metaverse. “We are together to talk and discuss the metaverse. This is a first in politics. We would like to thank the Information and Technology Presidency for achieving this first,” Erdogan stat…

