Turkish president announces “digital mobilization”

Posted on 8 mins ago by
Published by
Azer News

Turkey’s potential is at a level to create its own Silicon Valley when it comes to digital platforms, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, announcing that the government is launching “digital mobilization”, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News. “I am declaring the next period as a digital mobilization period,” Erdogan said on March 21, speaking at a meeting focused on the virtual world of the metaverse. “We are together to talk and discuss the metaverse. This is a first in politics. We would like to thank the Information and Technology Presidency for achieving this first,” Erdogan stat…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Turkish president announces “digital mobilization”
8 mins ago
Russia says mines drifting in Black Sea, Ukraine says warning is wrong
1 day ago
Azerbaijani Col-Gen off to Pakistan for working visit
1 day ago
Ukraine refuses to surrender Mariupol as Russia warns of humanitarian ‘catastrophe’
2 days ago
Poland’s Swiatek wins women’s singles title at Indian Wells
Poland’s Swiatek wins women’s singles title at Indian Wells
2 days ago
Asian stock markets close mixed
Asian stock markets close mixed
2 days ago

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.