Saturday, February 1, 2020

Turkey News Gazette

Turkey News Gazette

Foreign Affairs 

Turkish, Palestinian presidents speak over phone – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extends support to Palestine in wake of US’ so-called Middle East peace plan

ANKARA (AA) - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday held a phone conversation with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, according to the Turkish communications directorate.

Erdogan and Abbas talked about the latest developments and regional issues.

The Turkish president reiterated his country's support to Palestine in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's so-called Middle East peace plan.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump released his plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with no Palestinian officials present.

During the event, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital."

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything they have been demanding.

Source: Anadolu Agency

You May Also Like

Press Release Regarding the Visit of the Vice-President of the European Union’s (EU) new Commission H.E. Margaritis Schinas and Commissioner for Home Affairs H.E. Ylva Johansson, to Turkey

turkeynewsgazette.com

Turkey, US hold 7th joint helicopter flight over Syria

turkeynewsgazette.com

Lebanon’s Hezbollah backs Syria peace deal

turkeynewsgazette.com