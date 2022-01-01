Turkish minister pleads with public to stick to anti-virus rules

By Trend In the face of heightened threats from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, people must now stick to basic anti-virus rules and measures just like they did at the start of the pandemic, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said, Trend reports with with reference to Hurriyet Daily News. The minister’s warning came after the daily virus cases in Turkey spiked last week, even hitting nearly 41,000 on Dec. 31, the highest level since April as the Omicron strain appears to be taking hold in the country. “We need to put the face masks on properly and we must pay more attention to social distancin…

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
4 hours ago

