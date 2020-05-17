Turkish jets neutralize 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

At least two YPG/PKK terrorists have been neutralized in Turkish airstrikes in northern Iraq, according to Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense on Sunday.

The terrorists were neutralized in Avasin-Basyan region after being detected by reconnaissance and surveillance vehicles, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

YPG/PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Source: Anadolu Agency