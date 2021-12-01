Turkish healthcare unions plan strikes amid lira turmoil

Two Turkish unions representing more than 250,000 workers said they would hold limited strikes this week to protest against legislation covering healthcare salaries and pensions. Turkey is facing mounting economic uncertainty triggered by a historic sell-off in the lira currency. The Health and Social Work Labourers’ Union (SES), which has nearly 20,000 members, said on Sunday it would “pause work” on Monday to protest at long hours, low pay, thin staffing and exhausting work conditions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. A Health Ministry representative was not immediately available to comment….

