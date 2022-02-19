Turkish health minister expects more decline in COVID-19 pandemic

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told journalists after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening that Turkey will see a gradual decline in the number of COVID-19 cases next week based on their projections. Koca said a more significant decline is anticipated in the next “two to three weeks,” Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. Koca’s remarks came amid a record surge in daily cases and a climbing number of fatalities stemming from the omicron variant. Though daily cases decreased below 100,000 after a few days earlier this month, the numbers are still fluctuating around an all-time high for t…

Read More