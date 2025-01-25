Turkish Foreign Minister to Visit Iraq on Sunday

Baghdad: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Iraq’s capital Baghdad on Sunday, according to information obtained from diplomatic sources. Fidan is scheduled to meet with senior Iraqi officials, including Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, Speaker of the Iraqi House of Representatives Mahmoud Mashhadani, and Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

According to Anadolu Agency, prominent topics on the agenda of Trkiye-Iraq bilateral relations and current regional developments will be discussed during the meetings. Fidan is expected to reaffirm Trkiye’s will to advance its relations with Iraq on the basis of a positive agenda and within an institutional framework. He will emphasize Trkiye’s determination to effectively operate the various cooperation mechanisms established following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Iraq on April 22, 2024.

Fidan is also expected to express support for the Iraqi government’s efforts to ensure that regional developments, including Israel’s actions and the situation in Syria, do not adversely affect Iraq. During the talks, he will highlight the importance of establishing constructive dialogue and fostering good neighborly relations between the governments in Iraq and Syria.

In terms of security, Fidan will underline Trkiye’s satisfaction with the progress made in its collaboration with Iraq, particularly regarding Iraq’s declaration of the PKK as a “banned organization.” Trkiye’s ultimate expectation is that the Iraqi government takes decisive steps to completely eliminate terrorists within Iraq. He will stress the shared threat posed by the PKK to Trkiye, Iraq, and Syria, and the need for regional cooperation against the group’s attempts to gain legitimacy.

Economically, Fidan will reaffirm Trkiye’s commitment to the Development Road Project, a strategic initiative in which Trkiye is a key partner, and discuss measures to accelerate its implementation. The discussions will focus on enhancing Trkiye-Iraq relations, removing barriers to bilateral trade, and strengthening economic ties, given Iraq’s status as a significant commercial partner.

Furthermore, Fidan will emphasize Trkiye’s commitment to the security, peace, and well-being of Turkmens, who serve as a vital cultural and social link between the two nations. He will address the political representation and security concerns of Turkmens, especially in Kirkuk, as a key priority in maintaining regional stability.

Trkiye and Iraq share deep historical, cultural, and humanitarian ties, with Iraq standing as one of Trkiye’s top trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $20 billion. Relations and cooperation between the two nations have advanced significantly in recent years. On March 14, 2024, during Fidan’s visit to Baghdad, a High-Level Security Mechanism meeting was held, which further strengthened the definition of the PKK terror group as a “common threat.” Iraq’s National Security Council adopted a resolution declaring the PKK a “banned organization,” marking a pivotal step in counterterrorism efforts and security cooperation between the two countries.