Turkish foreign minister to attend G-20 meeting in India

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will attend G-20 foreign ministers meeting to be hosted by India on March 1-2, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"At the meeting, ministers will exchange views on key issues on the global agenda, chiefly, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, food and energy security, counter-terrorism, strengthening multilateralism and development cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

On the margins of the meeting in New Delhi, Cavusoglu will host the 23rd MIKTA (Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye and Australia) foreign ministers meeting and hand over the MIKTA chairmanship to Indonesia. Türkiye took over the chairmanship from Australia on March 7, 2022.

Cavusoglu is also expected to hold sideline meetings with his counterparts.

