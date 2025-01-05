Turkish Foreign Minister Highlights Ankara’s Commitment to Syrian Stability and Regional Peace

Ankara: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday emphasized Trkiye’s long-standing commitment to stabilizing Syria and supporting its recovery. During his address at the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s 8th Provincial Congress, Fidan outlined Trkiye’s strategic approach to Syria, describing it as a meticulous process aimed at restoring peace and stability.

According to Anadolu Agency, Fidan stated, “For years, we have crafted a strategy to weave peace and stability into its fabric. Standing with the rightful and the oppressed in Syria is a great honor for us.” He urged the international community to lift sanctions on post-Bashar Assad Syria and assist in rebuilding the country’s infrastructure, suggesting that a prosperous Syria would enable millions of displaced Syrians to return home and bring benefits to the entire region, including Trkiye.

On the Palestinian issue, Fidan reaffirmed Trkiye’s unwavering stance on supporting peace and justice for the Palestinian people. He highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stating, “It is impossible for us as a state, nation, and movement to retreat from the cause of Palestine and Jerusalem.”

The Turkish foreign minister also emphasized Ankara’s efforts to mobilize diplomatic initiatives and resources to address these challenges, asserting that the cause of Palestine is deeply embedded in Trkiye’s foreign policy. Fidan further highlighted Trkiye’s role in promoting regional development, pointing to the Development Road Project undertaken with Iraq.

The initiative aims to establish a strategic corridor linking the Gulf to Europe, underscoring Trkiye’s commitment to fostering economic growth and connectivity for the benefit of the wider region. Fidan concluded by reiterating Trkiye’s foreign policy vision of achieving peace, stability, and prosperity through cooperation and development initiatives, aligning the country’s progress with the welfare of its neighbors.