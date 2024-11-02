Turkish Foreign Minister Engages in Diplomatic Talks with Djiboutian Counterpart.

ANKARA: Trkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Saturday with his counterparts in Djibouti, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Fidan held discussions with Mahmoud Ali Youssouf from Djibouti, Mauritanian Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Merzouk, and Albert Shingiro from Burundi. These meetings took place on the sidelines of the Third Ministerial Review Conference of Trkiye-Africa Partnership.

According to Anadolu Agency, there has been no further information on the meetings provided by officials. The conference serves as a platform for Turkey and African nations to strengthen their partnership through diplomatic engagements and collaborative discussions on mutual interests.