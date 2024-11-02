Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Turkish Foreign Minister Engages in Diplomatic Talks with Djiboutian Counterpart.

ANKARA: Trkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Saturday with his counterparts in Djibouti, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Fidan held discussions with Mahmoud Ali Youssouf from Djibouti, Mauritanian Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Merzouk, and Albert Shingiro from Burundi. These meetings took place on the sidelines of the Third Ministerial Review Conference of Trkiye-Africa Partnership.

According to Anadolu Agency, there has been no further information on the meetings provided by officials. The conference serves as a platform for Turkey and African nations to strengthen their partnership through diplomatic engagements and collaborative discussions on mutual interests.

Turkey News Gazette

Copyright 2024 © turkeynewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.

Calender

November 2024
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  