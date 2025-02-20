Turkish Foreign Minister and Chinese Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Relations and Global Issues in South Africa

Johannesburg: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa. The two ministers engaged in discussions about strengthening bilateral political and economic relations, with a focus on identifying opportunities for further cooperation.

According to Anadolu Agency, the conversation also delved into regional concerns including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the current situation in Syria, and the developments in Gaza. The dialogue extended to encompass global security matters in light of recent international developments.

The meeting served as a platform for both ministers to exchange views on potential threats to international stability, highlighting the importance of diplomatic engagement between Turkey and China in addressing these critical issues.