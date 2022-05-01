Turkish FM meets with Finnish, Swedish counterparts

Posted on 29 seconds ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu on May 14 held a tripartite meeting with his Swedish counterpart, Ann Linde, and his Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto, in Berlin amid discussions that Turkey could block their NATO membership bid, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News. “I met with my Swedish and Finnish counterparts in Berlin on the fringes of the NATO Foreign Ministers Informal Meeting,” Cavushoglu said on Twitter. Ahead of the meeting, the minister reiterated that the countries wanting to be NATO members must avoid supporting PKK and YPG and said he would discuss this issue w…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Turkish FM meets with Finnish, Swedish counterparts
29 seconds ago
Ukraine counter-attacks Russian forces in the east
2 hours ago
Sweden, Finland take ‘historic’ steps toward NATO membership
8 hours ago
NATO expects Turkey not to hold up Finland, Sweden membership
13 hours ago
Battle rages for Ukrainian region of Donbas
13 hours ago
NATO assures Ukraine open-ended military support against Russia
13 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.