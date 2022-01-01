Turkish economy left worst behind, says Erdogan

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Turkey has left the worst behind in terms of economy and is approaching its objectives step by step, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, vowing that his government will take all the measures to ease the burden of the people due to exorbitant prices and difficulties stemming from currency volatility, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News. “We left the worst behind. From now on, it is time to reap the rewards of our efforts and show that we are getting closer to our goals step by step,” Erdogan told at his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) meeting in Ankara on Jan. 4. T…

