Turkish defense minister discusses aircraft, commercial ships with Ukrainian counterpart

Posted on 5 mins ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar spoke over the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, and discussed the issue of ensuring safe transportation of Turkish Armed Forces A400M aircraft and commercial ships waiting in Ukrainian ports to Turkey, the Turkish Defense Ministry has said, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News. Akar emphasized the need for a ceasefire declaration and that Turkey will continue to do its part in peace building and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as it has done so far, the statement said. — Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Turkish defense minister discusses aircraft, commercial ships with Ukrainian counterpart
5 mins ago
SI:AM | Rookie Tosses the Season’s First Solo No-Hitter
1 hour ago
The Cost of Healthcare Index
3 hours ago
New study indicates that honor-oriented aggression is not an exclusively male behavior
4 hours ago
Editorial: Don’t let political revenge dictate budget vetoes
7 hours ago
OECD eyes scaling up co-op with Azerbaijan on finding ways to improve SOEs
8 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.