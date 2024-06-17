Turkish Defense Firm STM’s Tactical Drones to Become Game-Changer on Battlefield with Swarm Concept

Istanbul: Turkish defense firm STM plans to advance maritime and tactical UAV systems, implying that these systems will become game changers in the field, the company’s general manager told Anadolu. Speaking at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul, Ozgur Guleryuz said: “When we combine these systems with STM’s swarm studies, we consider that we have presented game-changing technologies to the relevant parties at IDEF 2025.”

According to Anadolu Agency, Guleryuz explained that they displayed the model of Trkiye’s national attack boat for the first time at the IDEF 2025, following the country’s national corvette and frigate. “Hopefully, this will significantly increase our country’s military maritime ship portfolio in terms of export potential in the future, and it’s a pretty nice design,” he said.

“Although we call it an attack boat, when you look at its size, the result is a platform as powerful and loaded as a corvette, equipped with completely domestic systems in terms of weapon

and sensor systems,” Guleryuz noted. They have several new products in tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, he said, explaining that they exhibited the KARGU FPV for the first time at IDEF. He noted that they demonstrated the BOYGA-B, which can release multiple munitions by improving the existing BOYGA, for the first time at the IDEF.

“We don’t just have the BOYGA munitions; we also have the TUNGA smart munitions, which were launched for the first time. Our vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) concept, which we are showcasing for the first time, is here as well. The VTOL product has different payload carrying capacities,” he said. The KARGU FPV (first-person view) drone can carry the TUNGA smart munitions. “We are taking the concept of dropping an FPV drone from a drone and dropping munitions from a drone to the extreme. When we combine these with STM’s swarm studies, we consider that we have presented game-changing technologies to the relevant parties at IDEF 2025,” he explained.

Guleryuz noted

that Trkiye is becoming a brand in military maritime and said: “Our Ada-class corvettes are truly among the most superior ships in their class. Frankly, we’ve raised the bar even higher with the I-class frigate. Now, our national attack boat, while it may look like an attack boat, is actually a platform with corvette capabilities.”

He pointed out that the sale of a supply and logistics ship to Portugal was the first export of Trkiye’s military maritime services to an EU and NATO member country, and that ships are also being built for Ukraine, as well as three corvettes for Malaysia. “Trkiye is also becoming a brand in military maritime. We believe that thanks to the highly advanced technology we produce, our cost-effectiveness, the assurance of logistical support we provide to countries in coordination with the Secretariat of Defense Industries, and the Turkish state’s unwavering support of our country’s defense industry, even more important and significant doors will open,” he said.

Regarding the IDEF 2025

defense fair, Guleryuz said the event is busier than expected and that the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation has worked extremely hard for this organization. He emphasized that IDEF is a critical event for demonstrating the power of the Turkish defense industry and its current state.

STM is taking part in the 17th edition of the IDEF 2025 event in Istanbul, showcasing its latest and most prominent products in air, naval, and land defense, as well as software and cyberspace. Being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Atatrk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Atakoy Marina, the six-day fair opened on Tuesday.

The event, organized by KFA Fairs with support from Trkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, has Anadolu as its global communication partner. This year’s event hosts ministers, chiefs of staff, commanders, and top representatives from 103 countries, with 44 countries opening stalls. The event is also hosting more than 900 domestic and 400 foreign defense firms

