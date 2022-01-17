Turkish contractors take up $30bn projects in 67 countries

Published by

Azer News

By News Center Turkish contractors undertook projects worth $29.3 billion (384 projects) in 67 countries in 2021, the Turkish Contractors Association (TMB) has reported. The association’s January 2022 Construction Sector Analysis Report underlined that despite the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, the projects undertaken by the construction industry abroad continued to increase. Thus, the construction industry’s international project portfolio size has reached a total of $451.5 billion with 110,93 projects undertaken in 131 countries since its first opening to the foreign market with Libya…

