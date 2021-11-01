Turkish company integrates anti-missile system into military aircraft

Azer News

By Vugar Khalilov The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) has integrated an anti-missile system into the A400M aircraft, Yeni Shafak has reported. The Directional Infrared Counter Measures (DIRCM) anti-missile system will detect and destroy the missiles directed to the aircraft in the sky, the report added. “We have integrated a new system infrastructure into the A400M. Thanks to the integration of the structural parts of the Directed Infrared Counter Measure system, incoming missiles will be detected through the missile warning unit,” TUSAS General Manager Temel Kotil said. He highlighted th…

