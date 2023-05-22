Turkish communications chief condemns Israeli police attack on Turkish journalists

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Friday condemned the Israeli police attack on Turkish journalists in Jerusalem. "Israel continues to violate international law and disregarding any rules or principles," Altun said on X. "I condemn the attack by Israeli police on the TRT News team in Jerusalem and extend my best wishes to the TRT family," he said. "Undoubtedly, this heinous attack adds a new disgrace to Israel's record regarding press freedom." Altun's remarks came after Israeli police on Friday tried to prevent Turkish journalists from covering events in Jerusalem's Old City, with one police officer breaking the journalists' video camera. The journalists from national broadcaster TRT News were reporting on Israeli forces blocking and using force against Palestinians heading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers. The Israeli police physically interfered with the TRT News team, breaking their camera with the barrel of a gun as they were working to cover events in the volatile region. A lthough the camera was damaged, the TRT reporter said they would continue covering ongoing attacks in Palestine. During the live broadcast, Israeli police threw tear gas into the area where the mosque is located. "I reiterate our call for the international community to speak out more against Israel, which continues its massacres indiscriminately, targeting infants, women, the elderly, people with disabilities, and obstructing the work of journalists," Altun added. A TRT correspondent mentioned how Israel bans gatherings for prayers outside Al-Aqsa Mosque, decrying the pervasive obstacles facing peaceful Muslim worshippers. There have been numerous previous instances of Israeli forces trying to impede TRT News teams from reporting in the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem. This week, Israeli forces once again stood in the way of Friday prayers, imposing restrictions on Palestinians seeking to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem. The prayers for peace take place as Israel's recent o ffensive on Gaza and a violent crackdown in the West Bank are over 40 days old. At least 195 Palestinians have been killed and over 2,500 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem since Oct. 7, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7. More than 12,000 Palestinians have been killed, including around 8,300 women and children, and over 30,000 others injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities. Source: Anadolu Agency