Turkish charity feeds stray animals during virus curfew

The Turkish Red Crescent fed stray animals that had a hard time finding food due to the weekend curfew in Turkey.

Volunteers toured the streets and neighborhoods of Karasu town in the northwestern Sakarya province and left food for stray animals, said Adem Eksi, the head of the district branch of the charity.

Underlining that stray animals are badly affected by the curfew, Eksi said: “We are extending our helping hand to animals as we do to humans. Turkish Red Crescent always stands by any living beings.”

Volunteers, teacher Zehra Kuba and civil engineer Salim Direk, also said they are happy to be part of the undertaking.

