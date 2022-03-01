Turkish, Armenian foreign ministers meet to mend ties

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met for talks in southern Turkey on Saturday as part of the neighbours’ efforts to mend ties after decades of animosity. Cavusoglu said he had a very productive and constructive meeting with his Armenian counterpart. The two met at a diplomatic forum in Antalya. Turkey has had no diplomatic or commercial ties with Armenia since the 1990s but they held talks in January in a first attempt to restore links since a 2009 peace accord, which was never ratified. The two countries are at odds over several issues, p…

