Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan expresses condolences on explosion in Baku

Azer News

By Trend The Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Cahit Baghci shared the publication in connection with the explosion in Baku on his Twitter page, Trend reports. The ambassador expressed in the publication its best wishes for a speedy recovery to the victims of the explosion in Baku. There was an explosion in the night club in the center of Azerbaijan’s Baku, on Tarlan Aliyarbekov street. According to preliminary information, one person died and 31 people were injured in the incident. — Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

