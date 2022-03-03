Turkish Airlines earns net profit of $959m in 2021

Published by

By Ibrahim Acar Turkish Airlines Board Chairman Ahmet Bolat has said that the company made a $959 million net profit while earning a $1.4 billion operating profit in 2021, Yeni Shafak has reported Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the company increased its total revenues by 59 percent to $10.7 billion in 2021. Furthermore, the company’s profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (which indicates its cash generation potential) was $3.7 billion. Turkish Airlines outperformed its competitors becoming Europe’s largest network carrier with the most flights in 2021. Turkish tourism’s …

