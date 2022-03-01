Turkish Airlines cancel flights from Turkey’s Istanbul

By Trend Turkish Airlines has canceled more than 279 flights from Istanbul airports, Trend reports citing Anadolu news agency. A total of 192 flights from Istanbul International and Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International airports were canceled due to adverse weather conditions. Number of 230 flights of the airline from Istanbul Airport and 49 from Sabiha Gokcen Airport were canceled due to heavy snowfall on March 13, 2022, the press service of the airline stated. — Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

