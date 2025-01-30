Turkish Aid Destined for Gaza Arrives in Jordan

Amman: Trkiye’s National Defense Ministry announced Thursday that 24 tons of food, destined for Gaza, has been delivered to Jordan. This vital shipment marks a significant step in addressing the escalating humanitarian crisis in the region.

According to Anadolu Agency, the announcement came as an A400M plane sent by the Turkish Air Force landed at Amman Civil Airport. The delivery is part of ongoing efforts to provide much-needed assistance to Gaza, where the situation remains dire due to ongoing hostilities.

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza has resulted in more than 11,000 people missing, alongside widespread destruction. This has created a severe humanitarian crisis, causing the deaths of many elderly individuals and children, and is being described as one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

In a related development, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. They are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, highlighting the severe allegations against Israeli leadership amid the ongoing conflict.