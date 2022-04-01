Turkey’s opposition leader loses power over unpaid bills

Al-Araby

Turkey’s main opposition leader said Thursday that his power supply had been cut at home after he stopped paying electricity bills in protest at sharp utility bill hikes. Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the secular Republican People’s Party (CHP) has seized on Turkey’s social and economic turmoil to try and mount a serious challenge to veteran President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in elections due by June 2023. The 73-year-old former civil servant announced in February that he would stop paying “inflated” bills that had shot up by at least half for most households as a result of inflation and a sharp currency …

